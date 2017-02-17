Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators

Hockey Day in Canada started with the Jets taking on the new regime Montreal Canadiens, as Claude Julien made his return behind the Habs' bench. However, the Jets came to spoil the party, and spoil they did, as a shorthanded breakaway goal by Joel Armia, some shifty stickwork by Dustin Byfuglien, and a empty netter by Patrik Laine sealed the win for the Jets, 3-1.

