Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators
Hockey Day in Canada started with the Jets taking on the new regime Montreal Canadiens, as Claude Julien made his return behind the Habs' bench. However, the Jets came to spoil the party, and spoil they did, as a shorthanded breakaway goal by Joel Armia, some shifty stickwork by Dustin Byfuglien, and a empty netter by Patrik Laine sealed the win for the Jets, 3-1.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
