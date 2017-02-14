Welcome Curtis Lazar to the trade rumor mill
Curtis Lazar was not in the Senators lineup Tuesday against the Sabres, reportedly a healthy scratch for a fourth consecutive game. This development has kick-started speculation about his future with the Senators, the team that selected him in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.
