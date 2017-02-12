Waiver wire: Hammond clears and sent to AHL, while Kings waive Setoguchi
The return of Craig Anderson to the Ottawa Senators lineup on Saturday forced the team to make a roster move involving one of their goalies. On Sunday the team announced that Hammond went unclaimed on the waiver wire and has since been assigned to the Senators' AHL team in Binghamton.
