Undermanned Senators sweep Devils, Anderson makes 29 saves
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson leaves the crease to defend against New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson leaves the crease to defend against New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider deflects a shot by the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC