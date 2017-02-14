Uber partners with Senators for service at Canadian Tire Centre

Ride-sharing application Uber has partnered with the Ottawa Senators to create an "Uber Zone" outside of Gate 1 at the Canadian Tire Centre where Uber drivers can pick up and drop off fares. "Uber brings a new, user-friendly experience that provides our fans with another safe and trusted alternative for travel to and from games, concerts and events at Canadian Tire Centre," said Mark Bonneau, senior vice-president, corporate strategy and sales for the Ottawa Senators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.