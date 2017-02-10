Two-for-One: Canes vs. Senators: Lines and Rosters; Bryan Bickell...
The Hurricanes take action tonight against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena, and now, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, it's past time for the Hurricanes to get a win and maybe find a streak in the near future. Ottawa is second in the tightly-contested Atlantic Division table, and features defenseman Erik Karlsson , who ranks third in the NHL for assists .
