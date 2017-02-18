Mark Stone had a goal and four assists, Derick Brassard scored twice in the third period and the Ottawa Senators recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Sens rally after blowing lead, beat Leafs to gain on Habs Mark Stone had a goal and four assists, Derick Brassard scored twice in the third period and the Ottawa Senators recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lvjoYa Ottawa Senators right wing Chris Neil gets tangled up with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Matt Hunwick during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 18 2017.

