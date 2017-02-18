Sens rally after blowing lead, beat L...

Sens rally after blowing lead, beat Leafs to gain on Habs

Yesterday

Mark Stone had a goal and four assists, Derick Brassard scored twice in the third period and the Ottawa Senators recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3

