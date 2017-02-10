Sens begin preliminary extension talk...

Sens begin preliminary extension talks with Condon

Mike Condon has all but saved Ottawa's season, so there's little surprise to learn the two sides have started discussing a new deal. [Condon] told Postmedia before he returned to the club's net Thursday night against the Dallas Stars that despite being an unrestricted free agent on July 1 he'd be happy to stay with Ottawa.

