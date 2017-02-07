Senators pleased with return from Dion Phaneuf deal
A year later, the Senators are pleased with the addition of former Maple Leafs defenceman Dion Phaneuf, who has become an effective net-front presence on Ottawa's power play and on pace to match the 32 total points he recorded last year between Toronto and Ottawa. When longtime Toronto Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf first joined the Ottawa Senators, his new teammates didn't really know what to think.
