Senators pleased with return from Dio...

Senators pleased with return from Dion Phaneuf deal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

A year later, the Senators are pleased with the addition of former Maple Leafs defenceman Dion Phaneuf, who has become an effective net-front presence on Ottawa's power play and on pace to match the 32 total points he recorded last year between Toronto and Ottawa. When longtime Toronto Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf first joined the Ottawa Senators, his new teammates didn't really know what to think.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC