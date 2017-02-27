Senators acquire Alexandre Burrows from Canucks for prospect Jonathan Dahlen
The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a post-season push, acquiring veteran forward Alexandre Burrows from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospect Jonathan Dahlen on Monday. The deal was announced about 46 hours before Wednesday's NHL trade deadline and gives the Senators a skilled pest with plenty of playoff experience.
