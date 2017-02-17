Schneider to start Saturday against Islanders
Schneider to start Saturday against Islanders Devils coach John Hynes says backup Keith Kinkaid will play either Sunday in Brooklyn or Tuesday against Senators Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lrJE5O But coach John Hynes does know he'll start goalie Cory Schneider on Saturday night when the Devils open a home-and-home series against the Islanders at Prudential Center. It will be a season-high eighth straight start for Schneider.
