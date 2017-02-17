Schneider to start Saturday against Islanders Devils coach John Hynes says backup Keith Kinkaid will play either Sunday in Brooklyn or Tuesday against Senators Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lrJE5O But coach John Hynes does know he'll start goalie Cory Schneider on Saturday night when the Devils open a home-and-home series against the Islanders at Prudential Center. It will be a season-high eighth straight start for Schneider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.