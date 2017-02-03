Recap: Sabres smother Ottawa in 4-0 win
Robin Lehner made 37 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Buffalo Sabres downed the Ottawa Senators by a final score of 4-0. Lehner was strong throughout the night, including making 16 saves in the third period, en route to his long awaited shutout.
