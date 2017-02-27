Ottawa Senators sign Chris DiDomenico to 2-year contract
The deal takes effect immediately as a one-way contract, and turns into a two-way deal for next season. Because he's an unrestricted free agent playing in Europe, he'll need to clear waivers first.
