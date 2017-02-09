Ottawa Senators: Outdoor Game A Certa...

Ottawa Senators: Outdoor Game A Certainty

16 hrs ago Read more: Sen Shot

As talks continue surrounding the potential outdoor at TD place on Dec.19 against the Montreal Canadiens, we analyse the significance of hosting an outdoor game. The Ottawa Senators have come a long way since they were returned to the city in 1992 by Bruce Firestone.

Chicago, IL

