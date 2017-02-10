Ottawa Senators hoping Stone can help club anchor second-half playoff run
The Ottawa Senators forward seems to thrive later in the season when games become more important and teams start focusing on making their run to the playoffs. Stone scored the winning goal in Thursday night's 3-2 victory over Dallas and has three goals and two assists since the all-star break.
