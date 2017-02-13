Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan sees move to third line as an opportunity
Ryan, the Senators highest paid forward, was moved to Ottawa's third line Saturday afternoon alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tom Pyatt as they took on the New York Islanders. The experiment proved successful as the trio shut down the Islanders' top line and it appears they will remain together Tuesday night as the Senators host the Buffalo Sabres.
