Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: The Vasilevskiy era begins
There was not much positivity after the Lightning lethargically waded through their loss to Calgary last Thursday. Without Jonathan Drouin, the offense was stagnant and uncreative, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was a victim to some unfortunate bounces.
