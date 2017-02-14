Nicholle Anderson visits sick kids at...

Nicholle Anderson visits sick kids at CHEO with other Sens' wives, girlfriends

After beginning her own medical odyssey in October, Nicholle Anderson was going to do everything in her power to make sure she didn't miss Monday's visit to CHEO by the Ottawa Senators' wives and girlfriends. "I made it my point to find enough energy to come here today," the wife of Senators goalie Craig Anderson said during the visit, "because to go to the oncology floor and just know exactly what they're going through, their daily struggles, what their parents go through, between the caregivers, to the patients struggling every day, I felt it was necessary to come her to lift some spirit if I can."

