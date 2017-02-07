NHL Trade Rumours: Will the Sens Move on From Curtis Lazar?
The NHL trade deadline is right around the corner, and the Senators are surely going to be monitoring the market to see if they can make an upgrade. However, while they might look to add a player, they could also be subtracting one: Curtis Lazar .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC