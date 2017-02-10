Late short-handed goal sinks Syracuse...

Late short-handed goal sinks Syracuse Crunch in loss to Binghamton

The Crunch allowed a short-handed goal by Binghamton's Max McCormick with 54 seconds left to stumble to a 3-2 loss to the Senators at the War Memorial. It was another wrenching and avoidable loss, coming after Syracuse fought back from a 2-0 deficit.

