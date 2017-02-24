Lack gets 9th career shutout, Hurrica...

Lack gets 9th career shutout, Hurricanes beat Senators 3-0

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Eddie Lack stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators Lack gets 9th career shutout, Hurricanes beat Senators 3-0 Eddie Lack stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mgOkN5 Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal shoots and scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. RALEIGH, N.C. - Eddie Lack spent a lot of time this season watching his Carolina Hurricanes teammates play while he dealt with concussion issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC