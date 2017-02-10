Jiri Hudler Scores Empty Net Own Goal, Team Loses By One Goal
The Ottawa Senators beat the Dallas Stars, 3-2, on Thursday night. Chris Kelly scored the Sens second goal of the game and it was likely the easiest one of his life as he didn't have to shoot the puck or do anything because it was an own goal and Kelly got credit because he happened to be the last Ottawa player to touch the puck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC