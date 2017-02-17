Jacob Trouba Suspended 2 Games for Illegal Check to the Head on Mark Stone
The NHL suspended Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba two games for his hit on Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone in Winnipeg's 3-2 win Sunday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday. It's a clear hit to the head with the shoulder," Senators coach Guy Boucher said of the play, per Sportsnet's Luke Fox .
