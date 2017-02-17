Jacob Trouba knocks Mark Stone from g...

Jacob Trouba knocks Mark Stone from game with shoulder hit to head

A hit to the head of Senators winger Mark Stone could cost Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba more than the controversial penalty he received in Sunday's 3-2 Winnipeg win. The play occurred at the 13:22 mark of the third period with Stone, who began the season recovering from a concussion, was caught in a vulnerable position attempting to make a pass after gaining the zone.

