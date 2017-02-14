'It hurts not playing' - Neil expected back in Sens ...
It looks like veteran forward Chris Neil will be back in the Ottawa Senators lineup Tuesday, after being a healthy scratch in four of the last five games, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia . Neil, who is now 37 years old, has played only once this month, with only one shot on goal in his last five games.
