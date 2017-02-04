Goalie nods: Mike Condon makes 27th c...

Goalie nods: Mike Condon makes 27th consecutive appearance for Senators

This has been a surprising season for the Ottawa Senators, not only because they are in a position to make the playoffs after missing them in two of the past three seasons, but because they are doing it with Mike Condon getting the bulk of the playing time in goal. The combination of Craig Anderson being away from the team to be with his wife as she battles cancer, along with Andrew Hammond being injured, has forced the Senators to turn to Condon after picking him up in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago, IL

