Goalie Nods: James Reimer starts again for Panthers
Huge game in the Atlantic Division on Sunday night when the Florida Panthers host the Ottawa Senators in a classic four-point game. The Senators enter the night tied with Boston for second place in the division with 70 points and four points ahead of the Panthers.
