Florida Panthers lose at home (again) as Sens pick up valuable points in playoff race
If the Florida Panthers miss out on the playoffs, feel free to look back at this point in the season as big reason why. On Sunday, the Ottawa Senators were not only the latest team team to escape Sunrise with a win, but their 2-1 victory helped distance themselves from Florida in the Atlantic Division standings.
