Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators February 24, 2017 - 7:30 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Fox Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Silver Seven Sens The post- Ron Hainsey era begins for the Carolina Hurricanes as they prepare to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. With the veteran defenseman on his way to Pittsburgh, the Canes blueline sported a different look in yesterday's practice.

