Canton woman still cheers for old friend, NHL coach Jacques Martin
While college students have an undeniable impact on every one and every thing in the Canton community, longtime resident Kay Peggs found friendship in one student that has continued long after the completion of a four-year degree. For two years, Mrs. Peggs shared her home with Jacques Martin, a longtime coach in the National Hockey League.
