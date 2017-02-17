BSens Survive Behind Mike Blunden's Late Goal

Binghamton, NY Senators' goaltender Andrew Hammond makes one of his 23 saves in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the rival Rochester Americans at The Floyd. Things got quite hectic with Binghamton up 3-1 after two periods as Rochester mounted a come back with two third period goals to tie up the game at three apiece, only to have Mike Blunden score the game winner with just over two minutes remaining in the Senators 4-3 win over the visiting Americans on an unseasonable warm Saturday night.

