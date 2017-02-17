Battle of Ontario: A Rivalry Renewed
Episode 28 is an in-depth look at the Sens and Leafs' respective seasons up until now and what it would be like for them to face off in the postseason. Callum and Alec give you a nearly 40-minute primer for Sens vs. Leafs tonight.
