World Juniors: Thomas Chabot helps le...

World Juniors: Thomas Chabot helps lead Canada to semifinal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MSNBC

After a disappointing showing at the 2016 World Junior championships that saw them fail to get out of the quarterfinals, Canada is headed back to the semifinal in 2017 thanks to a 5-3 win over the Czech Republic on Monday night that probably was not as close as it seemed. Canada will play Sweden on Wednesday in Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC