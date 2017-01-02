World Juniors: Thomas Chabot helps lead Canada to semifinal
After a disappointing showing at the 2016 World Junior championships that saw them fail to get out of the quarterfinals, Canada is headed back to the semifinal in 2017 thanks to a 5-3 win over the Czech Republic on Monday night that probably was not as close as it seemed. Canada will play Sweden on Wednesday in Montreal.
