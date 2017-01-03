Wife of Ottawa Senators' goalie to st...

Wife of Ottawa Senators' goalie to start cancer charity following rare diagnosis

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson and his wife, Nicholle Anderson, have revealed plans to start a cancer foundation after the 35-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of head and neck cancer following a miscarriage over the summer. Nicholle, who shares two young sons with Anderson, initially believed her cancer symptoms were due to a passing cold or her pregnancy.

