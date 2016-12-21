Preview: Senators at Capitals

The Washington Capitals hope to give their penalty-killers some much-needed rest Sunday as they attempt to post back-to-back wins for the first time in more than two weeks when they host the Ottawa Senators. Washington was short-handed nine times in Saturday's 6-2 triumph at New Jersey but did not allow a power-play goal, improving their penalty-killing percentage to 86.9 percent.

