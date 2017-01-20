Outdoor NHL game talks experiencing 'hiccups' over seating
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said Thursday there have been "hiccups" in talks about hosting an outdoor game over the amount of seating there would be at TD Place. The owner of the Ottawa Senators and city's mayor say they're having issues finding the right number of seats for a potential outdoor NHL game at Lansdowne Park later this year.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
