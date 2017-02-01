Craig Anderson rejoins Senators, participates in practice
The club's number one goaltender, who hasn't worked out on the ice with the team since being in goal for an 8-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, took his spot in the crease as the Senators returned from the All-Star break for a 7 p.m. practice here, in preparation for Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Anderson isn't ready for game action yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC