Blackhawks Activate Marian Hossa From Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks haven't gotten much good news on the injury front in recent weeks, but they'll finally catch a break on Thursday as the team activated Marian Hossa from injured reserve. Hossa, who was injured in a game Dec. 20 against the Ottawa Senators, has missed the Blackhawks' last five games, and the team has struggled mightily in his absence.

