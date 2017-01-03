Blackhawks Activate Marian Hossa From Injured Reserve
The Chicago Blackhawks haven't gotten much good news on the injury front in recent weeks, but they'll finally catch a break on Thursday as the team activated Marian Hossa from injured reserve. Hossa, who was injured in a game Dec. 20 against the Ottawa Senators, has missed the Blackhawks' last five games, and the team has struggled mightily in his absence.
