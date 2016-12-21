Bell Capital Cup: Final horn sounds to end the 18th edition of minor hockey tournament
The St. Clair Shores Stars celebrate their victory over the Long Island Gulls in the Bell Capital Cup Minor Atom AAA final at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Some 4,700 young hockey players competing from Canada, the United States and Europe.
