Team USA defeats Russia at World Juniors Clayton Keller scored a goal and added an assist in the 3-2 win. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iJXs6W When USA goalie Tyler Parsons was growing up he idolized NHL standout Chris Osgood to the extent that he even named his cat "Ozzy."

