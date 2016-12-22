Senators Sign Prospect Filip Chlapik to ELC
The Senators announced this morning that the organization has agreed to terms with forward prospect Filip Chlapik on a three-year entry-level contract. Chlapik was in Ottawa last night playing in an exhibition game against Team Canada for his home country of Czech Republic.
