Senators prospect Thomas Chabot relishes leadership role with Team Canada
Thomas Chabot, right, is hoping a successful world junior tournament will cement him a spot beside Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators next year. The 19-year-old will get a chance to impress the Ottawa Senators, his future employers, when Canada faces the Czech Republic on Wednesday night in an exhibition game in advance of the upcoming world junior hockey championship.
