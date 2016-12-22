Senators Finding Chemistry and Consistency at the Perfect Time
Before the season had begun, Senators head coach Guy Boucher said it would take the team about six weeks to learn his system. Now, just over two months into the 2016-17 campaign, the players and coaching staff are settling in.
