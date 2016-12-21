Senators enter holiday break on a hig...

Senators enter holiday break on a high note

The Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates Ryan Dzingel and Marc Methot during the first period. As people spent Friday doing their last-minute shopping to prepare for Saturday night's visit by Santa Claus, the Senators had a chance to kick back and relax after stringing together a four-game winning streak following a 2-1 OT victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Chicago, IL

