Senators enter holiday break on a high note
The Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates Ryan Dzingel and Marc Methot during the first period. As people spent Friday doing their last-minute shopping to prepare for Saturday night's visit by Santa Claus, the Senators had a chance to kick back and relax after stringing together a four-game winning streak following a 2-1 OT victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
