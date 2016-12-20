Senators beat Blackhawks 4-3 for 3rd straight win
Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt scored 10 seconds apart during Ottawa's three-goal second period, and the Senators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 for their third consecutive victory
