Jones helps Blue Jackets win ninth in row

Monday Dec 19

Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime to lead Columbus to a 4-3 victory at Vancouver on Sunday, giving the Blue Jackets their ninth straight win and head coach John Tortorella the 500th of his career. "He says it doesn't mean , but it's a lot of wins," Columbus captain Nick Foligno said.

