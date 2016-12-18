Islanders vs. Senators: Battle of rusty goalies

The New York Islanders host the Ottawa Senators Sunday night and with a record good for last place in the Eastern Conference - nine points behind Ottawa, which holds second place in the Atlantic - all the talk is of "keep at it, one game at a time, working hard , playing hard , good hockey ," etc. In the "because why not?" category, the Islanders wills tart Jean-Francois Berube in goal for the second consecutive game.

