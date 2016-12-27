Game 35 preview: Ottawa Senators @ Ne...

Game 35 preview: Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers

The Ottawa Senators will return from the Christmas break looking for their fifth straight win when they visit the New York Rangers tonight. The Senators will go with the same lineup that won 2-1 against Anaheim on Thursday with Mike Condon starting in net again.

