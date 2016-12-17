Former Ranger beats Devils as ugly sk...

Former Ranger beats Devils as ugly skid continues

Former Ranger Derick Brassard scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, Mike Condon stopped 29 shots and the Senators beat the Devils 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a season-high three-game losing streak. Ottawa went up 2-1 at 1:14 of the second period when Brassard tipped a shot by Zack Smith past Kinkaid.

