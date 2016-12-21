Downie apologizes to McAmmond for hit

Suspended Philadelphia Flyers prospect Steve Downie apologized Thursday to Dean McAmmond for knocking him out cold with a hit two nights earlier. McAmmond, a 34-year-old forward with the Ottawa Senators, suffered a concussion when he was levelled by Downie behind the net 2:39 into the second period of Tuesday's 4-2 pre-season victory over the Flyers at Scotiabank Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.